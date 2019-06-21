Classic Rock Almanac June 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Rolling Stones file a 4.9 million dollar lawsuit against 14 New York hotels for banning them, claiming that the ban was "injurious to the group's reputation and discriminatory in violation of New York's Civil Rights law."

1970-Pete Townshend of The Who caused a stir at Memphis International Airport. He was overheard saying "Tommy" seems to be 'going down a bomb', meaning the group's song "Tommy" was a hit. Officials however, only heard the term 'bomb' and police and FBI reacted.

1975-Elton John makes a surprise appearance at a concert at the Oakland Coliseum featuring The Eagles and The Doobie Brothers and sings with both groups.

1981-Just after signing a multi-album contract with Warner Brothers, the Pop group Steely Dan announced they were breaking up. Donald Fagan and Walter Becker, the driving forces behind the band, said their fourteen year musical partnership was over. The duo reach the US Top 40 ten times with hits like "Do It Again" (#6 in 1972), "Reeling in the Years" (#11 in 1973), "Rikki Don't Lose That Number" (#4 in 1974), "Peg" (#11 in 1978) and "Hey Nineteen" (#10 in 1981).

2001-John Lee Hooker, a legendary Blues pioneer who had recorded an estimated 100 albums, died of natural causes at his Los Altos home at the age of 83.

2016-Roger Friedman, owner of the entertainment industry news and film review website Showbiz 411, announced that Led Zeppelin refused a $14 million offer to perform at the 2016 Desert Trip Festival in Indio, California. Those who had already signed on included The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, The Who and Neil Young

2016-The Daily Mail reported that David Crosby had reached an agreement to pay $3 million to a jogger he injured in a car accident in California last year.

BORN TODAY

1944-Ray Davies

singer, songwriter with The Kinks

1948-Joey Molland

composer and rock guitarist with Badfinger

1950-Joey Kramer

drummer with Aerosmith

1953-Nils Lofgren

He joined Neil Young's band aged 17, playing piano on the album After the Gold Rush. From 1971 to 1974 he recorded four albums with his own band, Grin. He had the 1976 solo album, 'Cry Tough'. Joined Bruce Springsteen E Street Band in 1984. And has been a member of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band.