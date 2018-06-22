Classic Rock Almanac June 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Brian Wilson releases Gettin' in Over My Head, with guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John and Eric Clapton. The album is a commercial flop, falling off the Billboard album chart after just two weeks.

2000-Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose makes his first stage appearance in seven years at the Cat Club in Los Angeles. Joined by guitarist Gilby Clarke, he sings The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" and "Dead Flowers."

1999-The Pretenders release Viva El Amor! with a cover photograph that is said to be the last portrait shot by the late Linda McCartney.

1991-A Jimi Hendrix fan pays more than 35-thousand dollars for the handwritten lyrics to "Room Full of Mirrors."

1990-Billy Joel headlines the first rock and roll concert at New York's Yankee Stadium since the mid-'60s.

1975-The Rolling Stones give the first of six consecutive sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. This night, Eric Clapton jams with The Stones during "Sympathy for the Devil."

1969-Blind Faith's self-titled album, the only one by the short-lived supergroup, is released.

1968-The Jeff Beck Group, with future Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood on bass, makes its US debut at New York's Fillmore East. Suffering from stage fright, singer Rod Stewart hides behind a speaker cabinet through the first song.

1965-The Beatles kick off their only visit to Italy with a show in Milan.

BIRTHDAYS

Larry Junstrom - 69 years old

Ex-38 Special/ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd (pre-their-recording-years) bassist. Born 1949.

Todd Rundgren - 70 years old

The Pennsylvania-born singer-guitarist-keyboardist-producer began in Nazz and has written and performed everything from pop ("I Saw the Light," "Hello It's Me") to soul, Merseybeat and experimental rock. He's produced hit albums for Grand Funk, Meatloaf, Hall and Oates, Cheap Trick, Felix Cavaliere and many others. He fronted the group Utopia and more recently The New Cars. Born 1948.