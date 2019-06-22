Classic Rock Almanac June 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-Billy Joel becomes the first Rock artist to perform at Yankee Stadium.

2012-The crypt in which Elvis Presley was first buried was withdrawn from a Los Angeles auction after more than 10,000 fans protested it should be kept as a shrine. Presley was temporarily interred there alongside his mother, Gladys, for two months after he died before being reburied at his Graceland home.

2018-"The Beach Boys With the Royal Philharmonic" topped both the Billboard Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums charts. The album blends The Beach Boys' original recordings of such hits as "California Girls", "Kokomo" and "Good Vibrations" with new orchestral accompaniment from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

BORN TODAY

1948-Todd Rundgren

multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer