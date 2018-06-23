Classic Rock Almanac June 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Original Kinks’ bass player Peter Quaife dies at a hospital in Denmark after a long battle with kidney disease at 66.

2004-Bob Dylan receives an honorary doctorate from St. Andrews University in Scotland.

1999-The J. Geils Band begin a reunion tour outside of their hometown of Boston.

1979-Supertramp's Breakfast in America album tops the US album chart.

1975-Alice Cooper breaks six ribs falling off the set of his Welcome to My Nightmare stage in Vancouver.

1971-John Lennon starts recording the Imagine album in London.

1967-Who bassist John Entwistle marries Alison Wise.

BIRTHDAYS

Stuart Sutcliffe - Died in 1962

The first bassist in The Beatles (a five-man lineup, with Paul McCartney on guitar) was an accomplished painter. He opted out of the group and stayed on to live in Hamburg after one of their trips there. He died of a brain hemmorhage April 10th, 1962 at 21. Born 1940.