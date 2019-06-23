Classic Rock Almanac June 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Alice Cooper broke six of his ribs after he fell off the stage during a concert in Vancouver. Several dates on his Welcome to My Nightmare tour had to be cancelled.

1975-Jefferson Starship's LP "Red Octopus" was released. The album, marking the return of singer Marty Balin, went to number one in the US and became the band's biggest seller.

1976-Paul McCartney And Wings complete their Wings Over America tour at the Forum in Los Angeles. At a Forum show two days earlier, Ringo Starr appeared on stage during the band's final number and presented his old friend with flowers.

1979-Supertramp's album, "Breakfast in America" rose to the top of the US album chart on the strength of three hit singles, "The Logical Song" (#6), "Goodbye Stranger" (#15), and "Take the Long Way Home" (#10). The LP would win two Grammys and sell in excess of 18 million copies worldwide.

2010-62-year-old Gregg Allman underwent a successful liver transplant operation at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Allman had begun a series of treatments for Hepatitis C, but chronic damage of his liver led doctors to recommend a transplant. In a statement to the press, Allman said "I changed my ways years ago, but we can't turn back time. Every day is a gift."

2010-Pete Quaife, the original bassist for The Kinks, died of kidney failure at the age of 66. Quaife played on such early hits as "You Really Got Me", "All Day and All of the Night" and "Tired of Waiting for You" before leaving the group in 1969. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of the original band in 1990.

2016-Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin won a copyright lawsuit that claimed they had plagiarized the music to their most celebrated song, "Stairway to Heaven". A Los Angeles jury determined that the lawyer representing the estate of late guitarist Randy Wolfe, who played with the group Spirit, did not prove that the band lifted the song's intro from Spirit's 1968 instrumental "Taurus".

BORN TODAY

1940-Stuart Sutcliffe

original bassist of The Beatles for eighteen months (January 1960 - June 1961). Sutcliffe was living in Hamburg, Germany at the time of his death, he died of a brain haemorrhage in an ambulance on the way to hospital on April 10th 1962.

1941-Robert Hunter

lyricist, singer-songwriter and poet, best known for his work with the Grateful Dead and for collaborating with singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.