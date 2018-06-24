Classic Rock Almanac June 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-John Mellencamp and John Fogerty begin their co-headlining tour in Cincinnati.

2004-A vintage Stratocaster which Eric Clapton nicknamed "Blackie" sets a world record for a guitar auction when it sells for 959-thousand dollars at Christie's in New York. Proceeds go to Clapton's Crossroads Center.

2000-The unique Who and Jimmy Page - Black Crowes tour -- in which the two acts play alternate nights at the same venues, using the same road crews -- kicks off at The World in Chicago. Problems with Page's back quickly cut short his involvement in the venture.

1999-Over a hundred of Eric Clapton's guitars are auctioned at Sotheby's in New York, raising more than five-million-dollars for his Crossroads rehabilitation center in Antigua. The 1956 Fender Stratocaster he nicknamed "Brownie" goes for 450-thousand dollars, the highest price ever paid for a single guitar.

1972-The Eagles reach the Billboard Top 40 for the first time, with "Take it Easy."

1972-The Rolling Stones' show in Fort Worth, Texas is filmed for the movie Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones.

1966-The Beatles kick off their final world tour with a pair of concerts at the Circus Krone in Munich. The late show is taped for a German T-V special.

1965-John Lennon publishes his second book, A Spaniard in the Works.

BIRTHDAYS

Dennis Danell - Died in 2000

Social Distortion guitarist. Died of a brain aneurysm February 29th, 2000 at 38. Born 1961.

Mick Fleetwood - 71 years old

The drummer has been in Fleetwood Mac from its start as a British blues band in the '60s through '70s superstardom as a trans-Atlantic pop group. The lanky Englishman has also done solo projects, penned an autobiography, played a record executive in Showtime's made-for-cable movie Mister Music in '99 and co-founded FleetwoodOwen, a company which conducts auctions of rock and roll memorabilia. Born 1947.

Jeff Beck - 74 years old

After leaving The Yardbirds, the English guitarist hired a young Rod Stewart to sing in his Jeff Beck Group, which had future Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood on bass. He later formed Beck Bogert and Appice with former members of Vanilla Fudge, recorded several albums with keyboardist Jan Hammer and is still active as a solo artist. He is one of the few artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (with The Yardbirds and on his own). Born 1944.