Classic Rock Almanac June 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles played the first of a two night stay in Auckland, New Zealand and although fans were enthusiastic, Auckland police were not. An inspector was quoted as saying "We didn't want 'em here and I don't know why you brought 'em." Only three officers were assigned to a mob of several thousand fans, held just 10 meters from the band's hotel entrance. John Lennon was so angry at the lack of security that the Auckland shows were nearly called off.

1965-John Lennon's second book, A Spaniard in the Works was published. It consists of nonsensical stories and drawings similar to the style of his previous effort, 1964's In His Own Write.

1967-Procol Harum's "A Whiter Shade of Pale" enters the Billboard chart, where it will peak at #5. The song was written by the band around a melody composed by the group's organist, Matthew Fisher, who was inspired by the chord progression of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Orchestral Suite in D", composed between 1725 and 1739.

1999-Eric Clapton put 100 of his guitars up for auction at Christie's in New York to raise money for his drug rehab clinic, the Crossroads Centre in Antigua. His 1956 Fender Stratocaster named Brownie, which was used to record the electric version of "Layla", was sold for a record $497,500. The auction helped raise nearly $5 million for the clinic.

2000-KISS auctioned off memorabilia from their touring days. The items brought in $876,000 on the first day of the two day event.

2016-Billy Joel gave a Billy Joel tribute band called Big Shot the thrill of a lifetime when he joined them on stage for three songs at Huntington, New York's intimate Paramount Theatre.

BORN TODAY

1944-Chris Wood

musician, most known as a founding member of the English rock band Traffic who had the 1967 UK No.2 single 'Hole In My Shoe'. He also worked with Jimi Hendrix in 1968, appearing on Electric Ladyland, Free and Small Faces. Wood died of pneumonia on July 12th, 1983.

1944-Jeff Beck

guitarist, replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds, solo

1947-Mick Fleetwood

drummer and co-founder of the Fleetwood Mac

1949-John Illsley

bass guitarist of the rock band Dire Straits

1957-Jeff Cease

guitarist with The Black Crowes