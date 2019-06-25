Classic Rock Almanac June 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1996-The final Beatles world tour kicked off in Munich, Germany as the Fab Four saw "Paperback Writer" leap from number 15 in the US to number 1. Although John Lennon was the Beatle who actually wrote books, the song was penned by Paul McCartney.

1980-Billy Joel is awarded a Gold Ticket for performing in front of 100,000 fans at New York's Madison Square Garden. Crowds flocked to see the piano man sing the tunes from his "Glass Houses" album, which currently sat atop the Billboard Hot 200.

1992-Billy Joel gets his diploma, twenty-five years after leaving high school. The piano man had overslept and missed his English and Gym finals in 1967.

1993-Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest on David Letterman's final show as host of NBC's Late Night. After more than 11 years at NBC, Letterman began a similar show on CBS two months later.

1999-Santana, with Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas on lead vocals, perform "Smooth" on The Late Show With David Letterman. Santana had not had a Billboard hit since "Hold On" reached #15 in 1982, but "Smooth" would top the Hot 100 and climb to #3 in the UK.

2004-Eric Clapton raised about $7.5 million for a drug addiction center he set up in the Caribbean by auctioning off some more of his favorite guitars. The items that were sold were the "Blackie" Stratocaster that Clapton played from 1970-1985 for $1 million, a 1964 cherry-red Gibson for $847,000 and a 1939 Martin acoustic that Clapton played on his "Unplugged" album went for $800,000.

2016-A shirt spattered with the blood of John Lennon was sold by Heritage Auctions for $40,819. The white button down shirt was worn by concierge Jay Hastings when he came to Lennon's aid after the former Beatle was shot in front of The Dakota apartment building in New York on December 8th, 1980.

BORN TODAY

1940-Clint Warwick

bassist with The Moody Blues. died from liver disease on May 18th 2004.

1946-Allen Lanier

guitar, keyboards, from Blue Oyster Cult