Classic Rock Almanac June 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison are in Las Vegas for the first anniversary of Love, the Cirque du Soleil production based on the music of The Beatles. Before the performance, they attend a dedication ceremony in which permanent plaques honoring John Lennon and George Harrison are unveiled in the Love Theater lobby at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. After the ceremony, they all sit down with Larry King for a one-hour CNN broadcast.

2006-Guns n' Roses frontman Axl Rose is arrested for biting a security guard in the leg and causing some minor damage at his hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Rose is released after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of violent conduct and criminal damage and agreeing to pay $5,500 in fines and $1,400 in damages to the security guard.

2001-Heartbreakers bassist Howie Epstein is arrested after being stopped in a stolen vehicle. Police find heroin and drug paraphernalia, which Epstein's girlfriend, country singer Carlene Carter, claims is hers. (Fired from Tom Petty's band in 2002, he dies the following year.)

2000-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band shoot a video for "American Skin" before one of 10 sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, who worked on Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia" video, directs.

1976-Peter Frampton's "Baby I Love Your Way" is released.

1973-Mick Jagger is named in a London paternity suit by singer Marsha Hunt, who claims Jagger is the father of her two-year-old daughter. The suit is unsuccessful after Jagger takes a blood test.

1967-The Beatles finish mixing "All You Need Is Love," just 11 days before the single is released.

1964-The Beatles release the soundtrack album of A Hard Day's Night on United Artists Records. The L-P contains the title cut, "Tell Me Why," "I'll Cry Instead," "I'm Happy Just to Dance With You," "If I Fell," "And I Love Her," "Can't Buy Me Love" and four orchestral tracks conducted by producer George Martin.

1964-The Rolling Stones rush-release "It's All Over Now" in the UK. The sessions for their first single recorded in America took place barely two weeks earlier in Chicago.

BIRTHDAYS

Mick Jones - 63 years old

The ex-Clash and Big Audio Dynamite singer-guitarist currently leads the band Carbon/Silicon with ex-Generation X bassist Tony James, Ronnie Wood's son, bassist Jesse Wood, and Reef drummer Dominic Greensmith. He reunited B.A.D for a 2011 tour in 2011. Born 1955.