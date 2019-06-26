Classic Rock Almanac June 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Mick Jagger is named in a paternity suit by a woman named Marsha Hunt. She claimed that Jagger is the father of her two year old daughter, however, after Jagger takes a blood test, she is proved wrong.

1976-Peter Frampton's "Baby I Love Your Way" is released in the US, where it will reach #12.

1977-Elvis Presley played the final concert of his career on June 26th, at Market Square Arena, Indianapolis. Before the show, he was presented with a plaque commemorating the 2 billionth record to come out of RCA's pressing plant. The last song the King ever performed publicly was "Can't Help Falling In Love".

1992-Elton John and Eric Clapton play the first of three sell-out dates at London's Wembley Stadium. It is the first public outing for John since undergoing painful hair transplants.

1996-Van Halen announces that Sammy Hagar had left the band and would be replaced by their former front-man, David Lee Roth. Hagar calls the band's decision a devastating, backstabbing disappointment.

2015-Billboard's gate revenue branch, Boxscore announced that The Rolling Stones had grossed over $360 million on tour since 2012.

BORN TODAY

1942-Larry Taylor

bassist with Canned Heat

1955-Mick Jones

guitarist, singer with The Clash and Big Audio Dynamite. Jones plays with Carbon/Silicon and also toured the world as part of the Gorillaz live band.