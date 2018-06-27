Classic Rock Almanac June 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Yes bassist Chris Squire dies of a rare form of leukemia at 67.

2007-Paul McCartney does a "secret" show in Hollywood to promote Memory Almost Full. The gig at Amoeba Music, a large record store, is witnessed by an audience of hundreds, including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne and Joe Walsh.

2002-Bassist John Entwistle of The Who dies in his sleep, the victim of an apparent heart attack, in a Las Vegas hotel room one day before the scheduled beginning of a Who reunion tour. He was 57.

1989-The Who performs Tommy in its entirety for the first time in 17 years at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The show raises money for a children's charity as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1978-Peter Gabriel releases his second solo album, which (like the first) is self-titled.

1975-ZZ Top's Fandango album is certified gold.

1971-The legendary Fillmore East in New York closes with a final show headlined by The Allman Brothers Band. Mountain, The J. Geils Band and The Beach Boys are also on the bill.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rush-release the single "Ohio," written by Neil Young in reaction to the Kent State University killings on May 4th.

1970-Pink Floyd premiere the upcoming Atom Heart Mother live at the Bath Festival in Somerset, England.

1970-Queen makes its first public appearance, at a Red Cross charity show in England.

BIRTHDAYS

Joey Covington - Died in 2013

He replaced Spencer Dryden as Jefferson Airplane's drummer midway through the recording of Volunteers and played on their four final albums before their breakup in 1972. He wrote and sang the Airplane's final hit, "Pretty As You Feel," and, although not in the band, later co-wrote the Jefferson Starship hit "With Your Love." He died in a car accident on June 4th, 2013 at 67. Born 1945.

Bruce Johnston - 76 years old

He took over Brian Wilson's touring role as The Beach Boys' bassist-singer and made his studio debut on "California Girls." Previously, he was in Bruce & Terry [Melcher], the duo that sang lead on The Rip Chords' "Hey Little Cobra." Johnston, who attended University High School in L.A. with Jan Berry, Dean Torrence and Nancy Sinatra, wrote Barry Manilow's "I Write the Songs" as a tribute to Brian Wilson. Drummer Sandy Nelson was another classmate. Bruce plays piano on Sandy's hit "Teen Beat." Born 1942.