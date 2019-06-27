Classic Rock Almanac June 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-In a rare setback, The Beatles perform two shows in Rome which were both sparsely attended. An Italian newspaper commented that they were "no more than four ugly faces, four heads of long hair, four sublime idiots, four barefoot bums."

1970-A band called Smile changes their name to Queen and performs for the first time using that name.

1971-New York's Rock and Roll venue, The Fillmore East, closed. The final show featured the Allman Brothers, Edgar Winter, The Beach Boys, and Country Joe McDonald.

1975-ZZ Top earn their second Gold record for their fourth album, "Fandango" which includes the Top 20 hit, "Tush".

1989-The Who perform the Rock opera "Tommy" in its entirety for the first time in seventeen years at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The show raised money for a children's charity as well as the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

1989-Eagles drummer Don Henley releases his third solo album, "The End Of The Innocence", which will spawn three Top 40 singles, "The End of the Innocence" (#8), "The Heart of the Matter" (#21), and "The Last Worthless Evening" (#21). The LP will reach #8 on the Billboard chart and sell over six million copies in the US alone

1991-Paul McCartney's first Classical work, the semi-autobiographical "Liverpool Oratorio" is performed by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in Liverpool Cathedral.

2002-57-year-old John Entwistle, bassist for The Who, was found dead of an apparent heart attack in a Las Vegas hotel room. Nicknamed "Thunderfingers", he was voted the greatest bassist of all time in a Rolling Stone reader's poll In 2011.

BORN TODAY

1944-Bruce Johnston

vocals, guitar, The Beach Boys

1945-Joey Covington

drummer best known for his involvements with Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna and Jefferson Starship. Covington died in an automobile accident on June 4, 2013.