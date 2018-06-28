Classic Rock Almanac June 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-The Rolling Stones' Bigger Bang tour is marred by tragedy when two stagehands are killed and two others hurt while breaking down the band's stage following a show in Madrid, Spain.

2002-One day after the shocking death of bassist John Entwistle, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey announce that The Who tour will continue as planned, only with Pino Palladino on bass.

1991-Paul McCartney goes classical. The debut of his Liverpool Oratorio (co-written with American Carl Davis) is held in his hometown's Anglican Cathedral. Ironically, the ex-Beatle failed an audition for the church's famed choir at age 11 because he couldn't read music!

1978-The members of Kansas are named Deputy Ambassadors of Goodwill by UNICEF.

1974-Paul McCartney releases "Band on the Run" as a single in Britain.

1969-Crosby, Stills & Nash release their self-titled debut album, which contains "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" and "Marrakesh Express."