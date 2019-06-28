Classic Rock Almanac June 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-David Bowie's "Fame" is released. It will become his first and only number one hit in the US and reach #17 in the UK.

1975-The Eagles started a five-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 album chart with "One Of These Nights". The LP contained three Top 10 singles, "One Of These Nights", (#1) "Lyin' Eyes", (#2) and "Take It To The Limit" (#4).

1978-Members of the group Kansas were named Deputy Ambassadors of Goodwill by Unicef.

1980-Paul McCartney's "Coming Up" becomes one of the few 'live' recordings to reach the top of Billboard's Hot 100. American disc jockeys preferred it to the robotic sounding, studio version found on the flip side.

2010-Bill Aucoin, who, as KISS's manager, turned four young New York City kids into a Rock group that would sell more than 100 million albums, died from complications of prostate cancer at the age of 66. Aucoin not only got them their first recording contract, he ferociously marketed their merchandise which included makeup, a KISS comic book and even a pinball machine

2015-Chris Squire, bassist and co-founder of Yes, lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 67.

BORN TODAY

1943-Bobby Harrison

drummer with Procol Harum

1945-David Knights

bassist, Procol Harum