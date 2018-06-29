Classic Rock Almanac June 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Guitar Hero: Aerosmith is released.

2007-Marshall Tucker Band co-founder and rhythm guitarist George McCorkle dies of cancer in Nashville. He was 60.

1984-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band begin the Born in the U.S.A. tour in St. Paul, Minnesota. At the show, they film a video for "Dancing in the Dark" with film director Brian DePalma and an unknown named Courteney Cox.

1978-Peter Frampton is injured in a car crash in the Bahamas.

1975-Elton John shows up at a Doobie Brothers - Eagles concert in Oakland and sings with both bands.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its final concert on the closing day of the violence-marred Denver Pop Festival. Bassist Noel Redding quits rather than be fired, and drummer Mitch Mitchell leaves, but ends up working with Hendrix on a semi-regular basis.

1968-Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and Roy Harper play the first free rock concert ever held at London's Hyde Park on the day Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, is released in Britain.

BIRTHDAYS

Ian Paice - 70 years old

Deep Purple drummer. Born 1948.

Bob Brunning - Died in 2011

The original bassist in Fleetwood Mac wasn't the band's first choice for the position. They'd wanted John McVie, but he turned them down to remain with John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. Brunning gave up the spot when McVie changed his mind just a few weeks later and went on to become a teacher and author, publishing three books about Fleetwood Mac, among other works. He died October 18th, 2011 at 68. Born 1943.