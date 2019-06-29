Classic Rock Almanac June 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The U.S. Army grants Jimi Hendrix an honorable discharge on the basis of unsuitability. A month earlier his platoon sergeant filed a report that said: "He has no interest whatsoever in the Army.... It is my opinion that Private Hendrix will never come up to the standards required of a soldier. I feel that the military service will benefit if he is discharged as soon as possible." Hendrix would later falsely claim that he had received a medical discharge after breaking his ankle during his 26th parachute jump.

1964-At Brian Epstein's insistence, The Beatles reluctantly record German versions of "She Loves You" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand" in Rue de Seures, Paris, under the direction of George Martin.

1967-Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones were found guilty in London, England on drug possession charges resulting from arrests in February. Jagger was sentenced to three months in jail and Richards to a year. The sentences were suspended after an appeal.

1973-Ian Gillan quits Deep Purple at the conclusion of their show in Osaka, Japan. Graham Bonnet will briefly take his place before David Coverdale comes on board.

1978-Peter Frampton is involved in an auto accident in The Bahamas. He suffers a broken arm and cracked ribs and will be laid up for several months.

1984-Bruce Springsteen kicks off his Born In The USA tour in St. Paul, Minnesota with Nils Lofgren replacing the newly departed Steve Van Zandt on guitar. Van Zandt would return to the E Street Band when it was reformed briefly in 1995, and on an ongoing occasional basis in 1999. During his absence, Van Zandt took one of the core roles in The Sopranos, playing level-headed but deadly mob consigliore and strip club owner, Silvio Dante.

1998-George Harrison announces that he had been receiving radiation treatment for throat cancer caused by smoking. Harrison says he has been given a clean bill of health by saying, "I'm not going to die on you folks just yet." That sad event would take place on November 29th, 2001.

1999-Gene Simmons of KISS films a music video in downtown Los Angeles that featured a cast of porn stars.

2000-Vandals desecrate the graves of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines. Van Zant's casket was exposed, but not opened, while some of Gaines' ashes was spilled.

2002-Billy Joel checked out of Silver Hill Hospital, a substance abuse and psychiatric center in New Canaan, Connecticut, that he had entered earlier in the month for treatment.

BORN TODAY

1948-Ian Paice

musician, best known as the drummer of Deep Purple.