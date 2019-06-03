Classic Rock Almanac June 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Kinks' Ray Davies flies 11,000 Km round trip to England from America to re-record the words "cherry cola" in the song "Lola" after the BBC refuses to air the song with the original words, "Coca-Cola".

1970-Jimi Hendrix's live album "Band of Gypsies" is awarded a Gold record.

1972-The Eagles' "Take It Easy" is released by Asylum Records. It will crack the Billboard chart three weeks later and become their first hit single, reaching #12.

1972-The Rolling Stones begin their eight week Exile On Main Street North American tour in Vancouver. Stevie Wonder and Martha Reeves are the opening acts.

1972-Jethro Tull started a two week run at #1 on the US album chart with "Thick As A Brick".

1982-Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion is opened to the public for the first time. It has since become the second most-visited private home in America with over 600,000 visitors a year. Only the White House has more.

2015-Led Zeppelin announced on their official website that they would issue remastered, expanded versions of their final three albums later this year, concluding a project that began in 2014 with 1969's self-titled debut.

2017-Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia. He died of complications from cancer on May 27th at the age of 69. Along with his family, those in attendance included bandmates Jaimoe, Dickey Betts and Derek Trucks, as well as former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Peter Frampton, and Gregg's ex-wife Cher.

2017-50 years after it first topped the UK Official Albums Chart, The Beatles' "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" returned to #1. A 50th anniversary special of the LP sold 37,000 combined units of CD and vinyl across the country to become the best-selling studio album ever in the UK. It also became the third biggest selling LP of all-time, behind "Queen's Greatest Hits" and "ABBA Gold", having sold 5.2 million UK copies in its lifetime.

BORN TODAY

1939-Ian Hunter

vocals, guitar with Mott The Hoople

1947-Mickey Finn

percussionist with T. Rex

1952-Billy Powell

musician and a longtime keyboardist of Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 until his death in 2009.