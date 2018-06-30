Classic Rock Almanac June 30, 2018

The Beatles

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison are all on hand in Las Vegas for the premiere of Love, a Cirque de Soleil production using the music of The Beatles.

2003-The CD set of Led Zeppelin's How the West Was Won goes gold and platinum.

2000-Nine people are trampled to death while Pearl Jam performs at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. The group cancels the remaining dates on their European tour.

1999-Eric Clapton stages a benefit concert in New York for his Crossroads Center. Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow are among the performers at Madison Square Garden.

1994-Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament testify at a Congressional hearing about monopolies in the concert ticketing business.

1978-The Sex Pistols' version of "My Way," sung by bassist Sid Vicious, is released as a single in the UK.

1977-On the day KISS release their sixth studio album, Love Gun, Marvel publishes the first of its two KISS comic books.

1975-The Eagles' "One of These Nights" is certified gold.

BIRTHDAYS

Hal Lindes - 65 years old
Ex-Dire Straits guitarist. Born 1953.

 

