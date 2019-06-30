Classic Rock Almanac June 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles appear at the first of three concerts at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Amateur recordings of the performance quickly became available as a bootleg album known as "Three Nights in Tokyo".

1973-George Harrison's "Give Me Love" knocks Paul McCartney's "My Love" out of the number one spot on both the Billboard Pop chart and the Cash Box Best Sellers list. George's song reached #8 in the UK.

1977-Marvel Comics issues the first of two comic books based on the costumed characters of the group KISS. The popular rumor of the day was that red ink was mixed with small amounts of blood from each group member. This however, turned out to be a hoax.

2001-Chet Atkins, the legendary session guitarist, died of cancer at the age of 77.

2002-Al Jardine sued the remaining members of The Beach Boys for $4 million, alleging that they were excluding him from playing in the band. The suit would prove unsuccessful and Jardine was later prevented from touring as Beach Boy's Family and Friends.

2012-One of Paul McCartney's iconic violin shaped Hofner bass guitars sold for more than $64,000 US at a fundraiser for music charity Nordoff Robbins. Exactly which one of Macca's guitars it was is unclear, as he has been known to have acquired several copies of the Hofner 500/1 over the years.

2018-Pollstar's figures showed that The Rolling Stones were the top earning touring Rock band in the first half of 2018. The Stones had made $100.8 million, well ahead of The Eagles ($84.0 million), Roger Waters ($60.7 million), U2 ($59.9 million), Bruce Springsteen ($45.8 million) and Metallica ($40.6 million).