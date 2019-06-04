Classic Rock Almanac June 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Janis Joplin joins Big Brother & The Holding Company.

1994-Bruce Springsteen releases the album "Born In The USA", which will top the Billboard Hot 200 chart for seven weeks and spawn seven Top-10 singles. The LP went on to sell over 15 million copies in the US alone.

1997-Ronnie Lane of The Small Faces died from multiple sclerosis, 18 years after being diagnosed with the disease. He was 51.

2013-Drummer Joey Covington, who played with Jefferson Airplane from 1970-72 and later in the offshoot band Hot Tuna, died in a car crash in Palm Springs. He was 67 years old.

BORN TODAY

1956-Reeves Gabrels

guitarist, songwriter and record producer who worked with David Bowie from 1987 to 2000. He has been a member of The Cure since 2012.