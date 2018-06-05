Classic Rock Almanac June 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Ozzy Osbourne wins his libel suit against Britain's Daily Star, which had reported that the singer was sick during his stint as host of the Brit Awards in February. Ozzy receives an undisclosed sum and an apology.

2007-AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd pleads guilty in New Zealand to common assault following an incident with his ex-girlfriend the previous March.

2007-Paul McCartney releases his 21st solo album, Memory Almost Full. It's his first album through his deal with Starbucks.

2006-New Cars guitarist Elliot Easton tumbles out of his bunk after the band's tour bus swerves suddenly en route from Cleveland to Washington, D-C. Easton fractures his left clavicle, which, after four more shows, causes the band to cancel their tour.

2002-Original Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Colvin) dies of an accidental drug overdose at his Los Angeles home. He was 49.

1997-The Allman Brothers Band announces two new members--guitarist Jack Pearson and bassist Otiel Burbridge replace Warren Haynes and Allen Woody, who had left to concentrate on Government Mule.

1977-Alice Cooper's pet boa constrictor dies after being bitten by a rat it was trying to eat. Cooper holds a public audition to replace the snake, which is part of his act.

1975-The reclusive Syd Barrett unexpectedly turns up at Abbey Road studio, where Pink Floyd is recording Wish You Were Here. The song they are working on -- "Shine on You Crazy Diamond" -- is about his drug-damaged departure from the group seven years earlier.

1975-Talking Heads plays its first show, beginning a four night stand opening for the Ramones at New York's CBGB.

1969-Feast of Friends, a 40-minute documentary film about The Doors, has its premiere in Los Angeles.

1969-The Rolling Stones finish recording "Honky Tonk Women" at London's Olympic Studios.

1964-The Rolling Stones perform their first U.S. concert, at Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California.

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Evans - Died in 1983

The Badfinger bassist-guitarist-singer (and co-writer of "Without You," which Nilsson turned into a number-one hit) took his own life November 19, 1983. He was the second member of the band to commit suicide -- singer Pete Ham hanged himself in 1975. Born 1947.