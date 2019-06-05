Classic Rock Almanac June 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-Bob Zimmerman graduated from high school in Hibbing, Minnesota. Zimmerman was known as a greaser to classmates in the remote rural community because of his long sideburns and leather jacket. Soon, Zimmerman would be performing at coffee houses at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and later in Greenwich Village in New York City. He would also change his name to Bob Dylan.

1971-Grand Funk broke The Beatles' box office record by selling out Shea Stadium in 72 hours. The concert grossed more than $300,000. That was about $2,000 more than The Beatles made at their 1965 Shea concert.

1975-The Rolling Stones became the first artists to receive record royalties from the Soviet Union. Until the country's copyright laws were changed, the Soviets had made no payment to any artist for work released or used in that country.

1977-Alice Cooper lost one of his most famous stage props when a rat being served as dinner to Cooper's boa constrictor, bit the snake and killed it. In a novel publicity stunt, Cooper held public auditions to replace the snake.

1987-Among the acts featured at the fifth annual Prince's Trust Rock Gala at Wembley Arena in London are George Harrison and Eric Clapton performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and Jeff Lynne backing Ringo Starr on "A Little Help From My Friends". Elton John and Ben E. King also appear.

1989-The Doobie Brothers reformed their original hit making line-up and hit the concert trail to promote the newly released, "Cycles" album. The first single from the album, "The Doctor", made it into the US Top 10, while the follow-up, "Need a Little Taste of Love" reached number 45. Other members of the group performed live vocals on songs previously sung by Michael McDonald, who wasn't invited to re-join the group.

BORN TODAY

1943-Michael Davis

bass guitarist, singer, songwriter from MC5

1947-Tom Evans

musician and songwriter from Badfinger. Evans committed suicide on November 19,1983.

1952-Nicko McBrain

drummer with Iron Maiden.