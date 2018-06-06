Classic Rock Almanac June 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Roger Waters gives his final performance of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon in the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2002-Original Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby dies of drug abuse and pneumonia as a complication of AIDS at 42.

1997-Iggy Pop dislocates a shoulder and gashes his head diving off the stage at a Columbus, Ohio show when the crowd parts and lets him fall instead of catching him.

1992-Pete Townshend of The Who wins a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the Broadway production of Tommy. The show wins a total of five awards.

1982-Peace Sunday: We Have a Dream, an anti-nuclear concert at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, draws over 85,000 to hear Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, CSN, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Gary U.S. Bonds and Bonnie Raitt.

1975-The Rolling Stones release Made in the Shade, a best-of L-P featuring "Angie" and "Brown Sugar."

1972-David Bowie releases Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, the album that makes him a star in the U.S.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono appear onstage for the first time in two years, jamming with Frank Zappa at the Fillmore East.

1970-In Syd Barrett's first public appearance since leaving Pink Floyd two years earlier, he does four songs backed by Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and Humble Pie drummer Jerry Shirley at the Extravaganza 70 Music and Fashion Festival at the Olympia in London.

1969-Jeff Beck Group singer Rod Stewart signs a solo contract with Mercury Records.

1968-John Lennon begins assembling sound effects he would use in the song-collage entitled "Revolution No. 9."

1965-The Rolling Stones release "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which becomes the band's first U.S. chart-topper (for four weeks).

1962-The Beatles audition for EMI in London, playing such originals as "PS I Love You," "Love Me Do" and "Ask Me Why." George Martin recommends that the label (which is the UK parent of Capitol Records) sign the band, but tells manager Brian Epstein they need to replace drummer Pete Best.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Vai - 58 years old

Solo/ex-Whitesnake/ex-David Lee Roth//ex-Alcatrazz guitarist. Born 1960.

Gary U. S. Bonds (Anderson) - 79 years old

The Norfolk, Virginia native launched his career in the fall of 1960 with "New Orleans." The next year, he hit number-one with "Quarter to Three." He vanished from the charts between the British Invasion and the early '80s, when Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steve Van Zandt produced a 1981 comeback album, Dedication, which was highlighted by the Springsteen-penned Top 15 hit "This Little Girl." Born 1939.