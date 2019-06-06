Classic Rock Almanac June 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-After an unsuccessful audition for Decca Records, The Beatles perform for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. Martin was later quoted as saying "They were pretty awful. I understand why other record companies turned them down," but signed them to a contract the following month. John, Paul, George and Pete Best were each paid 7.10 pounds ($12.07) for the session.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono joined Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention on stage at the Fillmore East in New York, where they performed a few numbers together.

1982-Stevie Wonder, Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, Dan Fogelberg and Crosby, Stills And Nash perform at the We Have A Dream anti-nuclear concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

1990-Jim Hodder, drummer with Steely Dan on their hits "Do It Again" and "Reelin in the Years", drowned in his swimming pool at his Point Arena, California home. He was 42.

1993-The stage version of The Who's Rock Opera, Tommy, wins five trophies at the annual Tony Awards in New York City. The show will run until 1995 for a total of 899 performances.

2000-Alice Cooper caused a stir when a song from his album, "Brutal Planet" contained a tune called "Wicked Young Man". The track describes an adolescent with "a pocket full of bullets and a blueprint of the school", clearly a reference to the April 29, 1999 shootings at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

2001-Twenty of Elton John's automobiles sold at auction for $2.75 million. Elton said he, 'doesn't have time to drive them anymore'. The most expensive was a '93 Jaguar that sold for over $330,000.

2003-Dave Rowberry, the keyboardist who joined The Animals in May of 1965 and played on several major hits, including "We've Gotta Get Out of This Place", "It's My Life" and "Don't Bring Me Down", passed away of an apparent heart attack, one month shy of his 63rd birthday. Despite his contributions to the band's success, he was not included when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994.

2017-The site of the 1969 Woodstock music festival was officially recognized for its place in history when Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Bethel Woods Center for the Arts had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

2017-A week after topping the UK chart, the 50th anniversary edition of The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" rose to #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

BORN TODAY

1944-Peter Albin

bassist with Big Brother and the Holding Company.

1960-Steve Vai

guitarist, composer, singer, songwriter, and producer