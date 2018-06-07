Classic Rock Almanac June 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Facing a debilitating spinal condition that would have made him an invalid, American guitarist-singer Bob Welch, an early '70s member of Fleetwood Mac and a solo star ("Sentimental Lady," "Ebony Eyes"), commits suicide in his Tennessee home. He was 66.

2008-Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones join Foo Fighters at London's Wembley Stadium to perform "Rock 'n' Roll" and "Ramble On."

2007-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora enters a rehab facility in California to address an alcohol problem.

2007-Jackson Browne is among those inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

2005-Ringo Starr releases a new album, Choose Love. Two tracks feature guest stars -- Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joins Ringo on "Don't Hang Up," and Billy Preston is on "Oh My Lord."

1994-Boston releases its fourth album, Walk On.

1993-Billy Joel, Pete Townshend, Chuck Berry, Sam Phillips and Sam Moore are on hand as ground is broken in Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. The building opens two years later.

1969-The Who's Tommy enters the Billboard chart at number-96. It will peak at number-seven, but return after the success of their next album, Live at Leeds, and go to number-four. An all-star rendition of the songs with an orchestra makes the Top 5 in 1973, and the soundtrack of Ken Russell's Tommy movie reaches number-two in 1975.

1969-The Johnny Cash Show debuts on ABC. Bob Dylan is the show's first guest star.

1963-The Rolling Stones' first single, a cover of Chuck Berry's "Come On," is released in the UK. That same day, the group makes its TV debut on Britain's Thank Your Lucky Stars.

BIRTHDAYS

Liam "Skin" Tyson - 49 years old

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters/ex-Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation/ex-Cast guitarist. Born 1969.

Dave Navarro - 51 years old

The Jane's Addiction/ex-Panic Channel/ex-Deconstruction/ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist is also an actor and a reality-show star. Born 1967.

Prince (Prince Rogers Nelson) - Died in 2016

The diminutive singer-guitarist-songwriter-producer-actor from Minneapolis racked up 16 platinum albums (including Purple Rain, which has sold more than 13-million copies) and 30 Top 40 singles in a career that began in 1978. He died of an accidental overdose of a pain killer at home on April 21st, 2016 at the age of 57. Born 1958.