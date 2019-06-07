Classic Rock Almanac June 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Decca Records releases "Come On", The Rolling Stones' first single. It would go on to peak at #21 in the UK. That same night, the group makes their TV debut on the BBC's Thank Your Lucky Stars. After the show, its producer is reported to have told Stones' manager Andrew Loog Oldham to get rid of "that vile looking singer with the tire-tread lips."

1969-One of Rock's first Super Groups, Blind Faith played their only live performance in Hyde Park, London in front of an estimated 120,000 people. Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Ginger Baker and Rick Gretch produced just one album together, which included the songs, "Can't Find My Way Home" and "Presence of the Lord".

1975-Elton John saw his album, "Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy" go straight to number 1 in the US in its first week of release. It was the first time any artist had achieved this feat. Elton would do it again later in the year with "Rock of the Westies".

1976-Capitol Records re-issues some of The Beatles' hits in a package called, "Rock 'N' Roll Music". Even though Ringo Starr speaks out against it, the album would reach #2 in the US.

1993-The Who's Pete Townshend and Chuck Berry are among those present for the ground breaking ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, seven years after the city won the right to host the building. Guests stood on a guitar shaped stage at the construction site on the shore of Lake Erie.

1994-Grace Slick is sentenced to 200 hours of community service and four Alcoholic's Anonymous meetings a week for three months after being convicted of pointing a gun at police the previous March.

2012-Bob Welch, a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1971 to 1974, died of an apparent suicide at the age of 66. After his time with the band, he went on to enjoy a successful solo career with hits such as "Sentimental Lady" and "Ebony Eyes".

BORN TODAY

1958-Prince Rogers Nelson

singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor. Died on April 21, 2016

1966-Eric Kretz

musician, producer and drummer with Stone Temple Pilots.

1967-David Navarro

guitarist, singer-songwriter, and actor, best known as a founding member of Jane's Addiction and as a former member of Red Hot Chili Peppers.