Classic Rock Almanac June 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Eric Clapton leads a classic rock cricket team in a charity match in Cranleigh, England. His players include Roger Waters, Bill Wyman and Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford.

1999-Def Leppard releases Euphoria.

1991-Bruce Springsteen marries bandmate Patti Scialfa at their Beverly Hills mansion. It's his second marriage and her first.

1974-"Band on the Run" by Paul McCartney & Wings starts a three-week run at the top of the U.S. singles charts.

1970-John Lennon sees Let It Be--at the suggestion of his therapist--in a nearly empty San Francisco movie theater, along with Yoko Ono, Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner and Wenner's wife.

1970-Badfinger performs for the first time in the U.S. at a Capitol Records convention in Honolulu, which also gets sets from Quicksilver Messenger Service and the Janis Joplin-less Big Brother & the Holding Company.

1968-Citing "personal differences" as a face-saving cover for being fired over drugs, drink and disinterest in the band's musical path, Brian Jones parts ways with the band he created, The Rolling Stones.

1964-The Beatles -- rocking the US charts with "PS I Love You" and "Love Me Do" -- arrive in Hong Kong after a 15-hour flight from London. Suffering from jet lag, three of the Fab Four blow off a scheduled appearance at the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant. Perhaps significantly, only John Lennon attends.

BIRTHDAYS

Derek Trucks - 39 years old

Tedeschi Trucks Band/ex-The Allman Brothers Band/ex-Derek Trucks Band/ex-Eric Clapton guitarist-singer is a nephew of Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks and the husband of Susan Tedeschi. Born 1979.

Boz Scaggs - 74 years old

A member of the Steve Miller Band before striking out on his own in the early '70s, William Royce "Boz" Scaggs hit big with 1976 Silk Degrees album, which included "Lowdown" and "Lido Shuffle." Four years later, "Look What You've Done to Me" was a big hit off the Urban Cowboy soundtrack. Born 1944.