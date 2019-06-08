Classic Rock Almanac June 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Although he is actually dismissed from the band, a press release is issued saying Brian Jones has quit The Rolling Stones. One month later, he will be found dead in his swimming pool.

1970-Deep Purple had their van and equipment impounded by East German police while on an European tour, after mistakenly driving too close to the border.

1974-Keyboard player Rick Wakeman left the Progressive Rock band Yes following completion of the album "Tales From Topographic Oceans". Wakeman openly expressed his bewilderment and disillusionment with the album and the band. Wakeman rejoined Yes in 1976, but split from the group again in 1980.

1974-Paul McCartney and Wings had the top spot on the Billboard singles chart with "Band On The Run", a song on which Paul played bass, guitar and drums. The song was a #3 hit in the UK.

1991-Bruce Springsteen marries Patti Scialfa at their Beverly Hills mansion. It was the second marriage for Springsteen, who divorced model Julianne Phillips in 1988, and the first for Scialfa, who used to sing in Springsteen's E Street Band.

1998-The surviving Beatles are seen together for the first time in nearly 30 years at a memorial service for Linda McCartney held at St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London, England.

2003-Billy Joel won a Tony award for the orchestration of his musical, Movin' Out.

2016-Janis Joplin's childhood home in Port Arthur, Texas was put up for sale. Although surrounding houses usually sold for between $70,000 and $80,000, the asking price for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house was $500,000. "You're obviously paying for the fame of the home," said the listing realtor.

2018-Danny Kirwan, guitarist for Fleetwood Mac from 1968 to 1972, passed away at the age of 68.

BORN TODAY

1942-Chuck Negron

singer-songwriter with Three Dog Night

1944-Boz Scaggs

singer, songwriter, and guitarist who was a member of The Marksmen with Steve Miller, The Wigs, and as a solo artist.

1947-Mick Box

guitarist from English rock band Uriah Heep