Classic Rock Almanac June 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The documentary Elton John -- Me, Myself and I debuts on VH1 and Logo.

2006-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers kick off their Highway Companions tour at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina. For many of the stops on the tour, Stevie Nicks joins them on stage to sing "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and a few others songs.

1999-Bruce Springsteen is inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York.

1997-Paul McCartney's Flaming Pie debuts at number-two on Billboard's album chart

1972-Elvis Presley gives his first New York concert. John Lennon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Art Garfunkel are among those in the audience at Madison Square Garden.

1971-Less than three weeks after its release, Paul McCartney's Ram is certified gold.

1970-Bob Dylan receives an honorary doctor of music degree from Princeton University.

BIRTHDAYS

Gregg Bissonette - 59 years old

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band/ex-Joe Satriani Band/ex-David Lee Roth Band drummer. Born 1959.

Jon Lord - Died in 2012

Deep Purple's keyboardist played in the band from its founding in 1968 until 2002, when he left for a less rigorous solo career. While battling pancreatic cancer, he died of a pulmonary embolism on July 16th, 2012 at 71. Born 1941.

Les Paul (Lester Polfus) - Died in 2009

The iconic electric guitarist was, with his wife Mary Ford, a pop chart fixture in the 1950s and a pioneer of recording techniques. He died August 12, 2009 of complications from pneumonia at 94. Born 1915.