Classic Rock Almanac June 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Rolling Stones announce that Mick Taylor of John Mayall's Bluebreakers has been selected to replace Brian Jones.

1970-Bob Dylan is awarded an honorary Doctorate in Music by Princeton University.

1971-Paul McCartney's "Ram" LP goes Gold in the US, where it would reach #2 and spend over five months in the Top Ten, eventually going Platinum. The album reached #1 in the UK.

2009-The Librarian of Congress announced that twenty-five culturally significant recordings, including "Tom Dooley" by The Kingston Trio, "Rumble" by Link Wray and "My Generation" by The Who, will be preserved in a special sound archive in the National Recording Registry.

2013-Elton John was targeted by anti-gay campaigners in Russia who demanded that he tone down his colorful wardrobe and wear "more respectable" clothing for his concert there next month.

2015-A copy of The Beatles' White Album signed by convicted murderer Charles Manson went up for auction on the website iOffer. You could also skip the auction and just buy the LP for $50,000.

2017-Gene Simmons of KISS applied to trademark his "horns hand gesture", described as "the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular." Simmons noted in his application that the gesture was first used on November 14, 1974 as part of KISS' Hotter Than Hell tour.

BORN TODAY

1915-Les Paul

Guitarist , died August 13, 2009.

1941-Jon Lord

keyboardist with Deep Purple

1950-Trevor Boulder

bass, Spiders From Mars and Uriah Heep. Bolder died from cancer on May 21, 2013.