Classic Rock Almanac March 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles start working on their first film, A Hard Day's Night, shooting the first scene at Marylebone train station in London. They also hold the top two spots on Billboard's Hot 100 with "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "She Loves You".

1968-Elton John's first record, "I've Been Loving You Too Long" was released in the UK by Philips Records. It failed to chart and the label would drop him the following year.

1969-Jim Morrison is arrested after a Doors concert in Miami. He would be found guilty of indecent exposure and profanity in March, 1970. His sentence of eight months of hard labor and a $500 fine was on appeal when he died in Paris in 1971.

1975-The Eagles had their first million seller and first number one record in the US when "Best of My Love" reached the top of the Billboard chart. "Take It Easy" had made it to number 12, "Witchy Woman" reached number 9, "Peaceful Easy Feeling" hit number 22 and "Already Gone" stalled at number 32.

1995-Eric Clapton wins his ninth Grammy, winning Best Traditional Blues Album for "From The Cradle". Sheryl Crow is presented with Record Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance - Female for "All I Wanna Do".

BORN TODAY

1944-Roger Daltrey

singer and actor, The Who

1963-Rob Affuso

Skid Row