Classic Rock Almanac March 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-The group America receive a Gold record for their self-titled debut album.

1973-Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" was released in America where it would spent over 741 weeks on the Billboard chart, finally falling off in 1988. On June 4th, 1998, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the album 15 times Platinum, denoting sales of fifteen million in the United States. One in every fourteen people in the US under the age of 50 was estimated to own, or to have owned at one time, a copy of "Dark Side Of The Moon".

2010-An anti-abortion activist was arrested after allegedly making threats on Elton John's life. The man was upset when the singer suggested that Jesus Christ was gay in a Parade magazine interview in February, and he wrote an angry online response, entitled Why Elton John Must Die.

2010-Pink Floyd won a court battle with EMI that prevents the record company from selling single downloads and ringtones on the Internet from the group's albums. Pink Floyd's back catalogue is second in sales to only the Beatles.

2016-Eagles' drummer Don Henley told BBC Radio 2's Simon Mayo that the band would not re-group after the death of its co-founder Glenn Frey in February. Referring to the tribute to Frey at the Grammy Awards, Henley said, "I think it was an appropriate farewell. I don't think you'll see us performing again. I think that was probably it." He would change his mind a few months later, adding Glenn Frey's son Deacon and Country musician Vince Gill for a long series or shows.

BORN TODAY

1947-Tom Scholz

guitar, keyboards, Boston

1963-Jeff Ament

bass, Pearl Jam

1966-Dave Krusen

drummer best known for being the original drummer for Pearl Jam. Krusen was also a member of the bands Hovercraft, Unified Theory and Candlebox.