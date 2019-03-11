Classic Rock Almanac March 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Grammy Award winners are announced. The Fifth Dimension's "Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In" is Record of the Year. Blood, Sweat And Tears' self titled LP is Album of the Year and Joe South's "Games People Play" is Song of the Year. Crosby, Stills And Nash were named Best New Artist. Blood, Sweat And Tears were nominated for a then-record eleven Grammy Awards (They won three).

1974-Janis Joplin's manager, Albert Grossman, was awarded $112,000 on her life insurance policy. The insurance company had argued that Joplin's drug overdose death in 1970 was a suicide, not an accident.

1978-Meat Loaf's "Bat Out Of Hell" album began a 416 week run on the UK chart and would go on to sell over 2 million copies.

1989-featured Donny Van Zant on vocals and Don Barnes on guitar.

1993-Eric Clapton hit number 1 in the US with his "Unplugged" album that had been in the Top Ten for six months. The additional attention created by his six Grammys at the annual awards ceremony pushed sales of his 'live' album even higher. "Unplugged" beat out "Achtung Baby", "The Beauty And The Beast" soundtrack and albums by Annie Lennox and kd lang for album of the year.

1996-Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr turn down a $225 million offer to do a reunion tour.

1997-The investiture ceremony where Paul McCartney was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II took place at Buckingham Palace. Sir Paul told reporters: "Proud to be British, wonderful day and it's a long way from a little terrace in Liverpool."

2015-Three Dog Night's longtime keyboard player Jimmy Greenspoon died of metastatic melanoma at the age of 67.

2016-71-year-old Keith Emerson, keyboardist and founding member of the Progressive Rock band Emerson, Lake And Palmer, died at his Santa Monica, California home from a self-inflicted gunshot to his head.

BORN TODAY

1945-Harvey Mandel

guitarist who played with Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, The Rolling Stones and John Mayall as well as having a solo career. Mandel is one of the first rock guitarists to use two-handed fretboard tapping.

1964-Vinnie Paul

drummer and producer and co-founder of Pantera. He co-founded the heavy metal band Damageplan in 2003 with his late brother, Dimebag Darrell.

1969-Rami Jaffee

keyboardist for Foo Fighters and the Wallflowers.