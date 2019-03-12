Classic Rock Almanac March 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Paul McCartney married photographer Linda Eastman in a small civil ceremony at the Marylebone Registry Office, in the City of Westminster in central London. Contrary to the popular rumor of the day, she was not related to the Eastmans of Eastman-Kodak fame. Paul's brother, Mike, served as the best man, but none of the other Beatles were in attendance. Linda would die of cancer on April 17th, 1998 at the age of 56.

1974-John Lennon and Harry Nilsson are thrown out of the Troubador nightclub in Los Angeles for heckling the Smothers Brothers. Nilsson, a good friend of Tom Smothers, thought he was helping the act because Tom had struggled through weak material at an earlier date.

1977-The Sex Pistols were involved in a fight at London's Speakeasy Club, resulting in one of the show's engineers needing 14 stitches in his head.

2001-In a poll conducted by the Recording Industry Association of America, music fans voted Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow" as the Song Of The Century. The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction" came in at #16 and The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand" was #26.

2007-Levon Helm, the former drummer for The Band, filed a lawsuit against a Manhattan advertising firm over the use of the group's song, "The Weight" in a television commercial for cell phones. Helm received a royalty payment for the use of the song, but didn't feel he was adequately compensated.

2008-Seven years of trying to secure the rights to use the Lennon-McCartney catalog paid off for TV's American Idol, when over 31 million viewers tuned in to the show. The following day, the top five Google searches were also Beatle related.

2009-Bob Dylan mingled unnoticed among 14 other tourists at John Lennon's childhood home in Liverpool. The Folk legend strolled around the place where the late former Beatle grew up with his aunt Mimi and uncle George and later said that he was "enthralled" to see the bedroom where Lennon wrote some of his earliest songs.

2012-Mike Hossack, drummer for The Doobie Brothers on their hits "Blackwater", "Listen to the Music" and "China Grove, died of cancer at the age of 65. He left the band in 1973, but returned in 1987 to record the albums "Cycles", "Brotherhood" and 2010's "World Gone Crazy".

2013-Former Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr died at the age of 56 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

BORN TODAY

1948-James Taylor

singer, songwriter

1956-Steve Harris

bassist with Iron Maiden