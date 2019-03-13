Classic Rock Almanac March 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-The Quarry Men, with both John Lennon and Paul McCartney playing guitar, perform at the Morgue Skiffle Cellar in Oakhill Park.

1965-The Beatles topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh time with "Eight Days A Week". Paul McCartney would later say the name of the song came from a chauffeur who drove him one day. "I said, 'How've you been?'. 'Oh working hard,' he said, 'Working eight days a week.'"

1965-Eric Clapton quit The Yardbirds due to musical differences with the other band members. Clapton wanted to continue in a bluesier vein, while the rest of the band preferred the more commercial style of their first Pop hit, "For Your Love".

1980-Pink Floyd's "The Wall" goes Platinum a few weeks into its fifteen week stay at number one on the Billboard chart. The two-record set is mostly the brainchild of bassist Roger Waters, who emerges as the group's creative leader.

1987-Bob Seger receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2013-Bob Dylan was voted into the century-old American Academy of Arts and Letters.

BORN TODAY

1937-Terry Cox

drummer who worked with David Bowie on his 1969 album David Bowie (released as Man of Words/Man of Music by Mercury in the US). Cox also worked with Pentangle, the Bee Gees and Elton John.

1960-Adam Clayton

bassist with U2