Classic Rock Almanac March 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Billboard magazine reports that Beatle records have claimed 60-percent of the US singles market and that the album "Meet the Beatles" had reached a record 3.5 million copies sold.

1981-Eric Clapton is admitted to United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota after a serious attack of bleeding ulcers. He is forced to cancel a 60 date tour of the United States.

2005-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrated its twentieth anniversary with a ceremony at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel that saw Bruce Springsteen ushering in U2 and Rod Stewart inducting Soul singer Percy Sledge. Neil Young welcomed The Pretenders into the Hall, while Justin Timberlake introduced The O'Jays.

2016-Sony ATV Music Publishing announced that it would buy out Michael Jackson's share of a joint music publishing venture for $750m. The purchase gives Sony the rights to about three million songs, including works by The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Taylor Swift, but did not include Jackson's master recordings.

2018-Bon Jovi's album "This House Is Not for Sale" suffered the humiliation of setting a new record for the biggest one week drop in the six decade history of the Billboard 200 chart. After returning to the top spot following a ticket sales promotion, the album fell to #169, the biggest drop since "Science Fiction" by Brand New went down 96 spots in September, 2017.

BORN TODAY

1945-Walter Parazaider

saxophonist with Chicago

1969-Michael Bland

best known as a drummer for Prince starting in 1989. He was with Prince during The New Power Generation era and played with him live and on albums for seven years.