Classic Rock Almanac March 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Elton John had the #1 album in the US with "Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player", which contained two hit singles, "Crocodile Rock" and "Daniel". According to Philip Norman's 1990s authorized biography, Groucho Marx jokingly pointed his index fingers at Elton, as if holding a pair of six-shooters. John is reported to have put up his hands and said, "Don't shoot me, I'm only the piano player", so naming the album.

1975-The Doobie Brothers have the first of their two Billboard #1 singles with "Black Water", a song that was issued as the "B" side of "Another Park, Another Sunday". Four years later, they would duplicate the feat with "What A Fool Believes".

1982-Bob Dylan is inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame during a ceremony held at New York's Hilton Hotel.

1986-Although they never had a number one hit under their original name, Jefferson Airplane, the newest incarnation of this band, Jefferson Starship enjoyed the second of three Billboard chart toppers with "Sara" featuring Mickey Thomas on vocals. The song reached #66 in the UK.

1989-The Rolling Stones signed a $70 million contract to play 50 North American dates. At that point, it was the largest contract in Rock history.

1999-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts Dusty Springfield, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Curtis Mayfield, Del Shannon and producer George Martin.

2002-A rare autographed copy of The Beatles album "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", sold at auction for 34,000 Pounds. (about 59,000 US dollars)

2002-Yoko Ono unveiled a 7 foot bronze statue of John Lennon overlooking the check-in hall of John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. The re-naming of the airport featured a sketch of Lennon's face with the words 'Above Us Only Skies'.

2014-Scott Asheton, drummer for legendary punk-rock band The Stooges, died at age 64. Asheton co-founded The Stooges in 1967 along with Iggy Pop, bassist Dave Alexander and his brother, guitarist Ron Asheton, who died in 2009.

2015-59-year-old Mike Porcaro, bassist for Toto, died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was with the band from 1983 until 2007 and appeared on such albums as "Isolation" (1984), "Fahrenheit" (1986), "Mindfields" (1998) and "Through the Looking Glass" (2002).

BORN TODAY

1940-Phil Lesh

a founding member and bassist with the Grateful Dead

1941-Mike Love

singer, songwriter, and musician who co-founded The Beach Boys.

1944-Sly Stone

musician, songwriter, and record producer most famous for his role as frontman for Sly and the Family Stone.

1946-Howard Scott

guitarist with War

1947-Ry Cooder

guitarist, member of Captain Beefheart's Magic Band, worked with Gordon Lightfoot, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Randy Newman, John Lee Hooker. also solo

1955-Dee Snider

singer-songwriter, lead singer of Twisted Sister

1963-Bret Michaels

singer-songwriter with Poison