Classic Rock Almanac March 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Alan Freed, who helped bring Rock 'n' Roll to the forefront, is charged with tax evasion, a grand jury indictment stemming from the earlier payola investigation which ruined the career of the ex-DJ.

1965-The Rolling Stones were at #1 on the UK singles chart with "The Last Time", the band's third UK #1.

1979-Elvis Costello was the object of a lot of bad publicity after he allegedly made racist comments about Ray Charles and James Brown. Costello was at a Holiday Inn bar while promoting his new "Armed Forces" album, discussing British and American music with Stephen Stills and Bonnie Bramlett. When the remarks were made, Bramlett responded by punching Costello in the face. After word about the incident came out, Costello held a press conference and apologized.

2005-Billy Joel checked himself into a rehabilitation centre for treatment of alcohol abuse.

2009-The Weinstein Co. acquired the rights to produce Nowhere Boy, the story of John Lennon's tumultuous childhood. The script focuses on the battle between Lennon's aunt Mimi and his mother Julia for custody and the affections of the young musician as well as his friendship with Paul McCartney. The film was released at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival on January 27th, 2010.

2015-Andy Fraser, bassist for the group Free and co-writer of their hit "All Right Now", died of cancer at the age of 62.

2017-The Kinks' front man, 72-year-old Ray Davies, was knighted by the Prince Of Wales for services to the arts at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

BORN TODAY

1948-Michael Bruce

guitarist with the Alice Cooper Band

1954-Nancy Wilson

singer, songwriter with Heart