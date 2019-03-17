Classic Rock Almanac March 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1978-American Hot Wax, a fictionalized movie account of the early days of Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed, premieres in the US. The film featured performances by Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Ford and Screamin' Jay Hawkins.

1984-Van Halen's "Jump" peaks at #1 in the US and #7 in the UK. Over the years David Lee Roth has given various accounts of the meaning behind the lyrics, but most often says they are about a TV news story he saw where a man was about to kill himself by jumping off a building.

2004-The Kinks' Ray Davies received a CBE medal (Commander of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry. The CBE is considered to be one level below knighthood.

2009-Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they have signed a new deal with Roadrunner Records and are working on their first album in six years. The LP, titled "God and Guns", would be released on September 29th.

BORN TODAY

1941-Paul Kantner

guitarist, singer and songwriter from Jefferson Airplane.

1946-Harold Brown

drummer and vocalist and band leader with War

1951-Scott Gorham

guitarist and songwriter Thin Lizzy

1967-Billy Corgan

musician, songwriter with Smashing Pumpkins