Classic Rock Almanac March 17, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1978-American Hot Wax, a fictionalized movie account of the early days of Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed, premieres in the US. The film featured performances by Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Ford and Screamin' Jay Hawkins.
1984-Van Halen's "Jump" peaks at #1 in the US and #7 in the UK. Over the years David Lee Roth has given various accounts of the meaning behind the lyrics, but most often says they are about a TV news story he saw where a man was about to kill himself by jumping off a building.
2004-The Kinks' Ray Davies received a CBE medal (Commander of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry. The CBE is considered to be one level below knighthood.
2009-Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they have signed a new deal with Roadrunner Records and are working on their first album in six years. The LP, titled "God and Guns", would be released on September 29th.
BORN TODAY
1941-Paul Kantner
guitarist, singer and songwriter from Jefferson Airplane.
1946-Harold Brown
drummer and vocalist and band leader with War
1951-Scott Gorham
guitarist and songwriter Thin Lizzy
1967-Billy Corgan
musician, songwriter with Smashing Pumpkins