Classic Rock Almanac March 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles enjoy their thirteenth US number one single with "Penny Lane". The song's title refers to the busy shopping area around Allerton Road and Smithdown Road in Liverpool where John and Paul would meet to catch a bus into the centre of the city.

1972-Neil Young enjoyed his only solo, US number one hit with "Heart Of Gold". Backing vocals were provided by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. The song reached #10 on the UK chart.

1976-Jim McCartney, father of former Beatle Paul McCartney, died at his home in the Norfolk village of Gayton at the age of 73. Paul was just about to kick off a European tour in Copenhagen with Wings and chose not to attend the funeral. A falling out with Jim's wife Angie and Paul's step-sister Ruth soon followed.

1994-The Rolling Stones introduce Darryl Jones as the replacement for baseman Bill Wyman, who had previously announced that he would no longer tour with the band.

2000-A film company paid over a million dollars for nine hours of film shot by Yoko Ono during the '70s that showed John Lennon smoking hash and talking about his political beliefs.

2013-The Billboard 200 albums chart welcomed some old friends into its Top 10 this week when Bon Jovi's "What About Now" debuted at #1, David Bowie's "The Next Day" reached #2 and Eric Clapton's "Old Stock" came in at #7.

2014-Joe Lala, a drummer and percussionist who worked with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Bee Gees, Whitney Houston, The Eagles and Eric Clapton, died from complications of lung cancer at the age of 66.

2017-Chuck Berry, one of Rock 'n' Roll's founding fathers and a true music legend, passed away at his home near St. Louis at the age of 90. Along with influencing a generation of guitarists, he placed fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and twenty-two on the R&B chart.

BORN TODAY

1945-Eric Woolfson

songwriter, lyricist, vocalist, producer, pianist, and co-creator of The Alan Parsons Project

1947-Barry J Wilson

drums, Procol Harum

1950-John Hartman

drummer who was a co-founder and original drummer with The Doobie Brothers.

1966-Jerry Cantrell

best known as the founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and main songwriter for Alice in Chains.