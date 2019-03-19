Classic Rock Almanac March 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Jefferson Airplane changes their name to Jefferson Starship. The new line-up includes Paul Kantner, Grace Slick, drummer Johnny Barbata, David Freiberg, Peter Kaukonen, Cragi Chaquico and 56 year old violinist, Papa John Creach.

1976-Former Free guitarist, 26 year old Paul Kossoff died of heart failure while on a flight across the US. He had been troubled with heart disease most of his life. Free is most often remembered for their hit, "All Right Now". Lead singer Paul Rodgers went on to form Bad Company with Free drummer Simon Kirke, Boz Burrell (from King Crimson) and Mick Ralphs (of Mott the Hoople).

1982-Ozzy Osbourne's rhythm guitarist, 25-year-old Randy Rhoads, was killed when the small plane he was riding in crashed into a house. The plane's pilot, Andrew Aycock and a female passenger, Rachel Youngblood, also died. It has often been written that the plane tried to buzz Osbourne's tour bus, but some of those closest to the band deny that story.

BORN TODAY

1946-Paul Atkinson

guitarist with The Zombies

1953-Billy Sheehan

bass guitarist with Mr. Big