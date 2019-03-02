Classic Rock Almanac March 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Cat Stevens checks in to a London nursing home after he is diagnosed with tuberculosis. He would be transferred to a hospital where he would spend three months recuperating.

1984-Mick Jagger's wife Jerry Hall gave birth to Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger.

1988-Paul Simon's "Graceland" is named Record Of The Year at the 30th Grammy Awards. "Bring On The Night" by Sting is awarded Best Pop Vocal Performance and George Michael and Aretha Franklin win Best R&B Performance for "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)".

1991-21 years after its initial release, "All Right Now" by Free reached #2 on the UK singles chart when it was re-issued to coincide with its use in a Wrigley's Chewing gum TV ad.

2012-Frank Ocean began a war of words with Don Henley after the Eagles' drummer threatened to take legal action against the Hip-hop star for sampling the 1977 hit "Hotel California" in his tune "American Wedding". Ocean was quoted as saying "Ain't this guy rich as f**k? Why sue the new guy? I didn't make a dime off that song. I released it for free. If anything I'm paying homage."

BORN TODAY

1943-Lou Reed

Velvet Underground

1956-Mark Evans

bass, AC/DC. He quit in 1977.

1962-Jon Bon Jovi

vocals Bon Jovi, solo