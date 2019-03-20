Classic Rock Almanac March 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Richie Furay and Jim Mesina are arrested at Stephen Stills' house in Los Angeles for "being at a place where it is suspected marijuana is being used." It's a misdemeanor for which Clapton will be found innocent while the others paid small fines.

1969-David Bowie marries American-born model Angela Barnett. She is often said to be the subject of the Rolling Stones' tune, "Angie".

1972-Ringo Starr records "Back Off, Boogaloo", which will become the second of his seven US Top 10 singles. The session was produced by George Harrison.

1976-Boz Scaggs' biggest album, "Silk Degrees" makes its first appearance on the Billboard chart, where it will climb to #2. It's his seventh solo album, but the first to go Platinum. Among the accompanying studio musicians were David Paich, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro and David Hungate, who would go on to form the band Toto.

1977-T-Rex played their farewell gig when they appeared at The Locarno in Portsmouth, England. As pioneers of Glam Rock, the band placed eleven singles in the British Top Ten between 1970 and 1973.

1982-Joan Jett And The Blackhearts started a seven week run at #1 on the US singles chart with "I Love Rock 'n' Roll". It was a #4 hit in the UK.

1991-Eric Clapton's four year old son, Conor, fell to his death from the 53rd story of a New York City apartment window. The boy was in the custody of his mother, Italian actress, Lori Del Santo and the pair were visiting a friend's apartment. The housekeeper had just cleaned a room and opened the window to air it out. Eric was staying in a nearby hotel after taking his son to the circus the previous evening. The tragedy inspired his song "Tears in Heaven".

2013-On what would have been their 44th wedding anniversary, Yoko Ono tweeted an image of John Lennon's bloodstained glasses overlaid with the message: "Over 1,057,000 people have been killed by guns in the USA since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980."

2018-Former Beatle's drummer, 77-year-old Ringo Starr received knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace in London, England. The honor came 21 years after fellow Beatle Paul McCartney was knighted. When asked what it meant to him, Starr replied "It means recognition for the things we've done. I was really pleased to accept this."

BORN TODAY

1935-Sam Lay

drummer and vocalist. He began recording and performing with prominent blues musicians, including Willie Dixon, Howlin' Wolf John Lee Hooker, Junior Wells, Bo Diddley, Earl Hooker and Muddy Waters. In the mid-1960s, Lay later joined the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Bob Dylan used Lay as his drummer when he introduced electric rock at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Lay also recorded with Dylan, notably on the album Highway 61 Revisited.

1951-Jimmie Vaughan

blues rock guitarist and singer who was a member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds.

1951-Carl Palmer

drummer and percussionist who was a member of Atomic Rooster and Emerson Lake and Palmer

1961-Slim Jim Phantom (James McDonnell)

drummer with The Stray Cats