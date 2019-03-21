Classic Rock Almanac March 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1952-The Cleveland Arena is the site of what will become recognized as the world's first major Rock 'n' Roll concert. With over 10,000 people inside and another 20,000 waiting outside, Alan Freed is set to broadcast the event 'live' over WJW radio. Paul Williams And His Hucklebuckers were playing their first song when city officials decided to shut the proceedings down, citing fire code violations. Doors and windows were smashed, a few fights broke out, but no one asked for their $1.75 admission back.

1964-The Beatles replaced one Billboard chart topper with another when "She Loves You" took over from "I Want To Hold Your Hand".

1970-The Faces, featuring newcomers Rod Stewart and Ron Wood, released their debut LP, "First Step".

1976-David Bowie, Iggy Pop and several others are arrested in New York and charged with possession of marijuana.

1981-Although they had been making records for ten years, REO Speedwagon enjoyed their first taste of success when "Keep On Loving You" became the top tune in the US. The band would go on to place twelve more songs in the Top 40.

1984-Yoko Ono opens Strawberry Fields, an area in New York's Central Park dedicated to the memory of her late husband, John Lennon.

2011-A lost David Bowie album called "Toy", which went unreleased since 2001, mysteriously appeared on several file-sharing websites. The collection of mostly re-recorded tracks from Bowie's early years had been locked in a dispute with Virgin Records.

2013-The US Library of Congress announced that Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon", Simon And Garfunkel's "Sounds Of Silence" and Chubby Checker's "The Twist" would all be added to the National Recording Registry as culturally or historically significant recordings.

BORN TODAY

1949-Eddie Money

singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is well known for the 1970s and 1980s songs like 'Baby Hold On', 'Two Tickets To Paradise', 'Maybe I'm A Fool'.

1950-Roger Hodgson

musician, singer and songwriter known as the former co-frontman with Supertramp.