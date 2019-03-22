Classic Rock Almanac March 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles' first album, "Please Please Me" is released in England. The LP would reach the top spot in May and remained there for thirty weeks before being replaced by "With the Beatles". The collection, minus "Please Please Me" and "Ask Me Why" would be issued by Vee-Jay Records in North America on January 10th, 1964 as "Introducing... The Beatles".

1971-At a truck stop in Jackson, Alabama, The Allman Brothers Band are arrested by state troopers and charged with marijuana and heroin possession after drugs are found in the back seat of the band's car.

2004-Ozzy Osbourne topped a Yahoo poll as the UK's favorite ambassador to welcome aliens to Earth.

2012-Paul McCartney announced that his 1971 album "Ram", which included the hit single "Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey", had been re-mastered and would be re-released next May. Macca was quoted as saying "This is an album from a long, long time ago, when the world was different. It reminds me of my hippie days and the free attitude with which it was created."

2017-Former Boston drummer, 67-year-old Sib Hashian, collapsed and died on stage during a performance on a Caribbean cruise ship. The Legends Of Rock cruise also featured Sib's old Boston bandmate Barry Goudreau, original Beach Boys star David Marks and Foreigner singer Lou Gramm. Hashian had performed on Boston's 1967 self-titled debut album that featured the giant hit, "More Than A Feeling"

BORN TODAY

1948-Randy Hobbs

bass guitarist, Johnny Winter group, McCoys