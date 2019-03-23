Classic Rock Almanac March 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1985-Billy Joel marries Christy Brinkley on a boat moored alongside the Statue Of Liberty. Her engagement ring was described as a diamond solitaire "the size of a sugar cube." The pair would split in March, 1994.

1985-Former Creedence Clearwater Revival front man John Fogerty went to #1 on the US album chart with his third solo LP, "Centerfield". Using over-dubbing, Fogerty played all of the instruments on every track. The RIAA has since certified the album Double-Platinum (2 million album sales) on the strength of the hit singles "The Old Man Down the Road", "Rock and Roll Girls" and the title track.

1991-Elton John joined George Michael on stage at London's Wembley Arena for a duet on the 1974 hit "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me". The 'live' version will be released as a single and would top the charts on both sides of the Atlantic next December. Michael will donate $500,000 from the royalties to various charities.

2011-The Who's Pete Townshend told Britain's Uncut magazine that he regretted ever forming the band. "What would I have done differently? I would never have joined a band. Even though I am quite a good gang member and a good trooper on the road, I am bad at creative collaboration."

BORN TODAY

1942-Jimmy Miller

New York-born record producer and musician. He is best known for his lengthy association with The Rolling Stones.

1949-Ric Ocasek

singer, songwriter, musician The Cars