Classic Rock Almanac March 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones' bass player Bill Wyman is knocked unconscious by an electrical shock from a microphone stand in Odense, Denmark.

1966-The Beatles posed with mutilated and butchered dolls for the cover of the album, "Yesterday and Today". After a public outcry, the L.P. was pulled from stores and re-issued with a new cover that showed them sitting in and around a steamer trunk.

2001-Duane Allman Boulevard is dedicated in Macon, Georgia, near where he died in a motorcycle crash.

2005-Rod Price, a founding member of Foghat, died after falling down a stairway at his home. The 57 year old guitarist was with the band for three Platinum and eight Gold records, including their highest charting US single "Slow Ride" in 1976

2008-Neil Aspinall, who became The Beatles' road manager when the group was still a local dance band and later went on to manage the band's production and management company, Apple, died of cancer at the age of 66. When the Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, George Harrison made a point of saying that Neil should be considered the fifth Beatle.

2015-Albums by The Doors, Steve Martin and Sly And The Family Stone were selected for inclusion into America's Library of Congress National Recording Registry. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by The Righteous Brothers, "Sixteen Tons" by Tennessee Ernie Ford and "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King were also chosen.

2017-Pete Shotton, a former member of John Lennon's pre-Beatles group The Quarrymen, passed away at the age of 75. In 1956, Lennon formed a Skiffle group named after Quarry Bank High School, and Shotton joined on percussion, playing a washboard. He left shortly after Lennon met Paul McCartney because they were moving more towards Rock 'n' Roll, thus negating the need for a washboard.

2018-Paul McCartney attended a March Of Our Lives protest in New York City. Macca told CNN, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," referring to the murder of John Lennon on December 8th, 1980.

BORN TODAY

1935-Carol Kaye

one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, who has played on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years.

1951-Dougie Thompson

bassist with Supertramp