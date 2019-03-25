Classic Rock Almanac March 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Johnny Cash records one of his biggest Pop hits, "Ring Of Fire", which will climb to #17 on the Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Country Chart. The song was written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore and was originally recorded by June's sister, Anita Carter. When her version failed to become a hit, Johnny added the mariachi-style horns and changed a few of the words. Four years later, Johnny and June were married.

1967-The Doors debut album, featuring "Light My Fire" enters the Billboard Hot 200. The LP had been released during the first week of January and would end up leading the chart for three weeks and topping the Cashbox Best Sellers for a week.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin their seven day "bed-in" to promote world peace at the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam.

1972-The trio of Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and Dan Peek, collectively known as America, reached the top spot on The Hot 100 and The Cashbox Best Sellers chart with "A Horse With No Name". The tune, which reached #3 in the UK, was originally titled "Desert Song".

1976-Jackson Browne's wife, Phyllis Major committed suicide. Much of the music on Browne's album, "The Pretender" displays the sense of despair at her death. The recording became the first of Browne's LP's to sell a million copies.

1990-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is arrested for allegedly exposing his buttocks during a concert in Augusta, Georgia.

2001-Bob Dylan wins the Best Original Song Oscar for "Things Have Changed" from the movie Wonder Boys.

2005-Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon were forced to flee their Buckinghamshire mansion after a fire broke out as they slept.

2015-Ringo Starr told Rolling Stone magazine that The Beatles would have gotten back together at some point if John Lennon and George Harrison had lived. "We still had the songs and we still could play. We could have put it together... Of course, it's ended now. John and George are gone."

2016-The Rolling Stones made a historic appearance in Havana, Cuba in front of an estimated crowd of 450,000 people. Rock 'n' Roll music was outlawed in Cuba shortly after Fidel Castro rose to power in 1959 and was reinstated in 2000.

BORN TODAY

1947-Sir Elton John

singer, songwriter, pianist

1949-Bob Ezrin

music producer and keyboardist best known for his work with Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Peter Gabriel, Jane's Addiction, Dr. John, Nils Lofgren and Phish.