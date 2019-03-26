Classic Rock Almanac March 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1976-Keith Richards' girlfriend, Anita Pallenberg gave birth to a baby boy, Tara. He died ten weeks later from pneumonia.

1980-Seven years after its release, Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" breaks the record for the longest-charting Pop album, previously held by Carole King's "Tapestry". At the same time, their latest single "Another Brick In The Wall" was topping both the Cashbox Best Sellers chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

2002-Three Dog Night's original bass player, Joe Schermie, Jr., who played on all the group's biggest hits from 1968-1973, died of a heart attack. He had just turned 55 a month earlier.

2016-Billy Joel's iconic hit, "Piano Man", was selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, or artistic significance." Even though the record only made it to #25 on the Hot 100 in 1974, it has become Joel's signature song and was ranked at #421 in the 2004 list of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

BORN TODAY

1948-Richard Tandy

keyboardist with Electric Light Orchestra

1948-Steven Tyler

frontman and lead singer of Aerosmith

1949-Fran Sheehan

bass Boston