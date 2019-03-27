Classic Rock Almanac March 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1952-Sun Records of Memphis, Tennessee began releasing records. The label would later become the home of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and many others.

1960-Two anti-payola bills are introduced in US Congress by 71-year-old Representative Emanuel Celler of New York. He blames payola for "the cacophonous music called Rock and Roll," and says that style of music would never have gained popularity, "especially among teenagers," if not for the result of payola.

1965-The Who released their first US chart entry, "I Can't Explain". Although the song could only climb as high as #93 on the Billboard Hot 100, the band still gained a large following thanks to their exciting live performances.

1967-At a ceremony held at the Playhouse Theatre in London, The Beatles were awarded three Ivor Novello awards: best-selling British single of 1966 - "Yellow Submarine", most-performed song of 1966 - "Michelle" and next-most-performed song - "Yesterday".

1971-Three Dog Night's version of Hoyt Axton's "Joy To The World" enters the Billboard Hot 100 on its way to becoming the biggest selling single of the year. Unlike most Three Dog Night songs recorded at that point, instead of having just the three main vocalists singing harmony, the song was recorded with all seven members of the band singing.

1973-Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead is arrested for speeding on the New Jersey turnpike, but the $15 speeding ticket turns into $2,000 bail when the police find a wide variety of drugs in Garcia's car. He spends three hours in jail.

1979-Eric Clapton married George Harrison's ex-wife, Patti Boyd in Tucson, Arizona. George attended the wedding as did Ringo and Paul. The newly weds would stay together for nine years.

1986-Sammy Hagar plays his first show as lead singer of Van Halen in Shreveport, Louisiana. Many of the over ten thousand people in attendance wore t-shirts or hoisted banners depicting former front man David Lee Roth's name or photo circled and crossed out.

2007-Former Jefferson Airplane and Starship singer Grace Slick along with former manager Bill Thompson, filed a lawsuit in California federal court charging that another former member, Paul Kantner violated both trademark rights and an $80,000 legal settlement he signed in 1985 by using the name Paul Kantner's Starship while touring.

BORN TODAY

1950-Tony Banks

keyboards Genesis

1956-Paul Wickens

musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with Paul McCartney since 1989. Wickens has also worked with Styx, The Damned, Tim Finn, Paul Carrack, Nik Kershaw, Jim Diamond, Boy George, and David Gilmour.